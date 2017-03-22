Aldermen take further steps in old train depot renovation
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:45pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council held a special-called meeting Thursday, March 16, in which they approved a motion to authorize the depot subcommittee to act as project managers as opposed to using outside contractors in the renovation of the old train depot at Overlook Park.
The special depot committee is made up aldermen Ben Pond, Verna Dudley and Rainer DeClerk. Arkansas law states that for anything in the amount of $20,000 or less does not require contractors and in effort to save the City time and money, the depot committee will act as the contractor (project manager) themselves and perform the project in increments as opposed to doing a one full turnkey operation.
