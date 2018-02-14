Aldermen approve purchase of new sanitation truck for city

POCAHONTAS- In Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, aldermen approved the financing for a 2015 Freightliner Sanitation

Truck in the amount of $91,000 for five years. Bids were sent out to each bank in Pocahontas in which three bids were received back. The Council voted to go with iBERIABANK at an interest rate of 3.895 percent with 60 monthly payments of approximately $1,672. In other business, Pat Johnson of the Eddie Mae Herron Center expressed her thanks to the Council for all they do for the center.

