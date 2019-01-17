Aldermen approve funding for Five Rivers Medical Center

POCAHONTASDuring a special-called City Council meeting last Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 9, at City Hall, aldermen approved an ordinance/agreement authorizing funding of $99,624 per month for Five Rivers Medical Center (FRMC) in the wake of the recent government shutdown until the St. Bernards’ deal can go through.

Although the agreement with St. Bernards is still very much on track for them to take over operations of FRMC, due to the government shutdown and USDA offices being closed, the Council authorized to pay the hospital the budgeted amount of $67,000 that would be paid to St. Bernards plus the bond payment of $32,624 for a total of $99,624.

Pocahontas City Attorney Alex Bigger said that since the last meeting, he had spoken with St. Bernards’ attorney and discussed the current status of the City’s transition to St. Bernards. He noted that they addressed the issue of current payments to the hospital until the government’s furlough is over.

