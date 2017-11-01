Airport receives grant for new aviation fuel tanks

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council held a special meeting Monday, October 30, in which they approved a resolution authorizing state grant assistance of $136,335.60 for the installation of a new aviation fuel system at the Pocahontas Municipal Airport. Following May’s flood event, after inspection it was discovered the fuel tanks were in needed of replacement.

The Airport Commission recently met with the ADA (Arkansas Department of Aeronautics) and were approved for the grant to install two 5,000 gallon fuel systems (100 LL and Jet A) in which the state will pay 90 percent of the costs incurred. Also, due to the fact of emergency services flying in and out of the airport and fueling frequently, the Council passed to waive competitive bidding.

