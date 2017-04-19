Air ambulance personnel address RC Quorum Court

POCAHONTAS- Survival Flight, who recently signed a five-year contract with Five Rivers Medical Center to provide on-site air ambulance service beginning in May, visited with the Randolph County Quorum Court Thursday night, April 13, and sought to answer questions and further familiarize themselves with the local community and government.

Base Manager Mike Emmons spoke to the court and explained that Survival Flight is a family-owned business with the sole purpose of providing critical care air transport to rural areas as well as supporting the community that they’re in and noted how excited they are to bring the service to the county. Emmons stated that when they come into a community, one of the main things they want is for the community to feel like the helicopter is as much theirs as it is the company’s.

