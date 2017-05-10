AHTD reports no major issues with bridge construction
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:23pm News Staff
Brandon Smith
POCAHONTAS- On Friday, May 5, following the flood disaster in Randolph County and surrounding areas, AHTD District Construction Engineer Brad Smithee stated that it was his belief that the Black River Bridge- both the current bridge and new bridge being constructed- would not suffer any damage as a result of the high flood waters sustained.
