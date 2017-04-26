AHA reception held at Heritage Museum

Brandon Smith

POCAHONTAS- Randolph County was honored to host this year’s Annual Arkansas Historical Association Conference, which kicked off last Thursday evening with a reception in the upstairs portion of the Randolph County Heritage Museum in downtown Pocahontas.

AHA officers and board members as well as historians from all across the state came into Pocahontas Thursday afternoon to acquaint themselves with the historic local area with visits to the Eddie Mae Herron Center and Davidsonville Historic State Park among others, while settling in for the weekend. An elegant reception was then hosted at the museum in which the “Great War of Arkansas and WWI” exhibit from the Arkansas State Archives was on display.

