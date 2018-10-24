AEDC awards Randolph County grant for construction of new health unit

Randolph County was one of 16 cities and counties presented awards totaling more than $3 million by Gov. Asa Hutchinson at a ceremony Oct. 18 at the State Capitol. Randolph County received a $200,000 grant for construction of a new health unit in Pocahontas. The funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities and are administered by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Grants Division.

