17 people sent to hospital after exposure to chemical at Post Office

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, law enforcement was dispatched to the Pocahontas Post Office after several people were exposed to a spray chemical.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told the Star Herald at 10:30 a.m. that Haz-Mat teams from Pocahontas, Paragould, Jonesboro and Walnut Ridge treated 17 people for exposure and decontaminated them before taking them to area hospitals. He said he didn’t believe any of the people were in critical condition.

Bell said they thought the spray came when a package that was opened. Broadway Street was blocked off from both sides as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire trucks were all on scene.

There will more updates as we received them.