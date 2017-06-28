100-year-old tree destroyed in recent storm

Last weekend’s storm blew several trees and limbs down throughout Pocahontas. Pictured above is the long-standing oak tree in front of First Baptist Church that was completely destroyed. Local men worked Saturday morning cutting up the tree and clearing out debris. Sunday morning, children from children’s church counted the rings to see how old it was and got to 100 before stopping.

Pictured below is another tree damaged located at 1406 Martin Drive in Pocahontas.

