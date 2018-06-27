“In God We Trust” posters to be hung in local school classrooms

POCAHONTAS – In light of the recently-signed state law, which allows for “In God We Trust” posters to be displayed inside public schools, local citizens have began to raise money for the posters with hopes of having them ready for display by this coming school year.

Kathy Dust and Raul Blasini, both of Pocahontas, are heading up the fund-raising campaign effort to acquire the needed funds to provide professionally framed 12” x 18” posters, which meet state guidelines. Dust says that the Pocahontas and Maynard School Districts are already on board and she hopes that other schools in the area will adopt the program as well.

