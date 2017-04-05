Women Active for Christ studies the Book of Ruth

The Old Reyno (church) Women Active for Christ met in the home of Janice Edington for their monthly meeting with nine members present. Suzy Parks led the thanksgiving prayer before eating. A short business meeting followed the potluck dinner.

We finalized the dates and hostesses for the remainder of the years. Janice reported sending the Crittenden Home our monthly pledge and our donation to The Acts 1:8 Fund. May 17 at 6:30 p.m. was set for the Mother- Daughter Banquet to be held in Coleís Restaurant in Reyno. We decided to have a booth set up for our 100th Homecoming on July 9.

We continued the meeting with our study from Ruth: Temporary Temptations, Weddings and Funerals.

The text was from 1 Peter 5:8 which states ìBe serious! Be alert! Your adversary the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for anyone he can devour.î The author stressed the lesson was to inspire us to go forward and not give up or quit. She cited a few examples from her life where she was tempted to give up but she did not. She referred to the time when the septic system overflowed in her front yard, she had to use a hair dryer to thaw out pipes to have running water, and becoming a pig midwife. She wanted to give up but she did not.

