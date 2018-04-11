Women Active for Christ

Shaunda Daniels hosted the WAC meeting in the fellowship hall at the Reyno Free Will Baptist Church. The meeting began with a prayer and a blessing on the potluck dinner. Six members attended the meeting. A short business session was on the agenda. Plans were finalized for the Mother-Daughter Banquet to be held at the new A and A store and restaurant in Reyno on May 16. The treasurer’s report and minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The food and fellowship were enjoyed by everyone

