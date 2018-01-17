Williams employees honored for years of service

Walnut Ridge - Williams Baptist College employees who have reached milestones in their service to the institution were recognized recently. Service pins were presented to WBC faculty and staff in honor of their dedication to the school.

Professor Jerry Gibbens was recognized for his 50 years at Williams with a service pin and check. Gibbens was also honored during the 2017 commencement ceremony last May, when the Maddox Center’s newly renovated atrium was named the Jerry D. Gibbens Atrium in celebration of his WBC career. He is chair of the department of English and communication arts and the chair of the division of arts and sciences.

