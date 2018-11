The family of David and Shirley Webb ask that you join with them in the celebration of the Webb’s 50th wedding anniversary. The event will be held at Grace Family Church on Hwy 115, November 18, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Soup, Chili, drinks and deserts will be provided. The family thanks you in advance.

