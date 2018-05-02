Walker-Basco

Samantha Jo Walker, daughter of Judy Boyd from Hoxie, and William Walker from Walcott, was united in marriage to Dennis Pete Basco, son of Dennis and Marla Basco from Gamaliel, Ark., on April 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at their lovely home in Mountain Home, Ark., in a simple country wedding. Reverend Leon Alexander performed the ceremony.

