Venson - Carnes

Jim and Donna Venson would like to announce the approaching wedding of their daughter, Laura Danielle Venson to Lawrence Gerald Carnes IV, son of Lawrence Gerald Carnes III and Debra Carnes of Maynard, on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Ravenden Springs,

Ark. Laura is a graduate of Maynard High School and is currently attending Black River Technical College. Lawrence is a graduate of Maynard High School and is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps. There will be signs with directions to the wedding location.

