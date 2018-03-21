United Country Real Estate receives honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Country Real Estate, the largest lifestyle and country real estate company in the U.S., recently announced that United Country Real Estate | Pocahontas Real Estate Co. based in Pocahontas and owned by Jim and Tammy Grissom, ranked as one of the highest performing offices in UCRE’s international network of nearly 500 offices for 2017.

“Offices like UCRE | Pocahontas Real Estate Co. showcase what character, expertise, hard work and dedication can achieve,” said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Country Real Estate. “Jim and Tammy and their team achieved double digit growth last year and have proven time and time again why they deserved this award.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/