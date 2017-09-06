Thacker - Mans

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Darrell Thacker of Pocahontas, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jerica Danyel Thacker, 26, of Pocahontas to Jake Ryan Mans, 28, of Imboden. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Mans of Imboden. The wedding will take place on Septemer 16, 2017, at 5 p.m. at the James Ranch Lodge in Pocahontas. All family and friends are welcome.

