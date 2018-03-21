Shoe drive for Relay for Life

POCAHONTAS- Co-chair of the Randolph County Relay for Life, Maxaline Grimsley, has formed a five-person team to help raise funds to “Fight for the Cure” with a shoe drive that will be held March 19 to May 15.

The team, known as Team Radiance, will be collecting pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes to which 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. Grimsley said that anyone can help by dropping off their shoes at Radiance Tanning & Salon at 1909 B Old County Road in Pocahontas or by calling 870-240-6569 to have them picked up.

