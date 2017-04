Dr. Thomas Joseph, right, was the guest speaker at the March 22nd Pocahontas Rotary Club meeting. Dr. Joseph’s topic was “My Orthopedic Practice” and pictured with the local orthopedic surgeon/physician is Pocahontas Rotary Club President Elect Ben DeClerk.

