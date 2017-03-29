The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for new business, Artistic Intentions by Billie Jean, Tuesday morning at their location at 319 West Everett Street in Pocahontas. The art gallery features such services as paint parties, art tutoring, memory casting, la boutique, a rental room, Sherry Bax Photography and Judy’s Java Lounge. Their number is 870-378-1455 and they are open Tuesday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

