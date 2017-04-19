Republican Committee donates historical book

On April 13 the Randolph County Republican Committee donated a book chronicling the history, effort, and success of the Republican Party of Arkansas to the Randolph County Library. The book titled, “The Heroes and Heroines of the Journey: The Builders of the Modern Republican Party of Arkansas,”, authored by Dr. Ken Coon, is a historical look at the political and communal endeavors of Republicans across the state.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb applauded this gesture: “The success and growth of the GOP is largely in part because of our local committees. We are proud of their work and glad to see them share thehistory of this transformative occasion within the community.”

