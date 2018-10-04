RCHS/FoPAC Whine and Dine event

For Randolph County Humane Society volunteers, the waiting is over this weekend when the 7th annual “Whine & Dine – Barktoberfest” finally comes to fruition.

After months of planning, preparing, sewing, painting, crocheting, crafting and so on – it all comes together Saturday, October 6, at the society’s biggest fund-raiser of the year.

