Randolph County Humane Society News

WANTED: Responsible farmers willing to adopt two or more top-notch mousers for barn duty. Must be willing to keep cats confined for a minimum of two weeks. This allows cats to learn that their new ‘digs’ are permanent. Must be willing to feed and water cats regularly. Send a message of interest to RCHS Facebook page; interested parties will be emailed an adoption application. Positive veterinary reference required.

One cannot underestimate the importance of providing plenty of water for one’s pets. This is not only true in the hot, humid summertime, but all year. Wintertime means extra calories and extra food for an active dog or cat. But it also means providing fresh, clean water daily and making sure that water is not frozen especially when temps dip below 32 degrees. There is plenty of winter left.

