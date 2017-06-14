Randolph County Extension Homemakers attend state AEHC meeting in Hot Springs

On June 6 - 8, the state Arkansas Extension Homemakers Clubs held their annual meeting in Hot Springs. Four Randolph County Extension Homemakers attended: Mary Anne Carroll, Shannon Bettis, Sue Fair, and Mary Ann Shepherd. Shannon has served for the past two years as Associate Delta District Director and voted at the board meeting as acting county president of Randolph county EHC. Shannon also performed in the talent show by singing “Come morning” accapella. Mary Ann Shepherd served on the AEHC planning committee and helped in the information & sales room.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/