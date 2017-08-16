Prince and princess contest continues

Maynard Pioneer Days is looking for its next Pioneer Prince and Princess. All children must be one year of age or younger as of September 1st 2017 to be eligible.

To enter, call and register your child with Tara Conley at Maynard City Hall at 647-2701. Contest is now underway through September 11.

