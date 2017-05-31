Presley - Hibbard
Wed, 05/31/2017 - 3:03pm News Staff
Terry and Terri Presley of Pocahontas are announcing the wedding of their daughter, Madison Marie to Austin Hibbard, son of Craig and Amy Hibbard of Pocahontas.
Madison is a 2015 graduate of Pocahontas High School and is employed as a pharmacy technician at the Neighborhood WalMart in Paragould. Austin is a 2013 graduate of Pocahontas High School and is employed by Paragould Light, Water and Cable, as a lineman.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/