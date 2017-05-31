Presley - Hibbard

Terry and Terri Presley of Pocahontas are announcing the wedding of their daughter, Madison Marie to Austin Hibbard, son of Craig and Amy Hibbard of Pocahontas.

Madison is a 2015 graduate of Pocahontas High School and is employed as a pharmacy technician at the Neighborhood WalMart in Paragould. Austin is a 2013 graduate of Pocahontas High School and is employed by Paragould Light, Water and Cable, as a lineman.

