Pocahontas High School Class of 1953 Reunion

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 3:59pm News Staff

Members of the Pocahontas High School Class of 1953 gathered for their 64the Reunion on September 30, 2017, at Beverly’s Catering. An afternoon of visiting and light snacks were enjoyed from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Classmates Ed and Lana Bethune joined the group but were not able to stay for dinner.

Before dinner, picures were taken by Jessica Futrell, granddaughter of Nancy Knotts. Many thanks, Jessica, good job! Everyone enjoyed visiting and a delicious dinner. The evening ended with hopes for meeting again soon.

 

