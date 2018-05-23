The Old Reyno Free Will Baptist Mother-Daughter Banquet was held at A and A store and Restaurant in Reyno, AR. Thirty-one attended the banquet. Helen Taylor opened the banquet with a prayer and blessing on the food. Everyone ordered from the menu and were served by Mikayla Morrow and Clara Luttrell. Strawberry shortcake was served for dessert. The meal was enjoyed by all.

After the meal Suzy Parks, the President, presented the program. Our theme this year was Southern Hospitality. She emphasized Christian Hospitality is more than being charming and polite.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/