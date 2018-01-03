New Arrival Tyler

Levi Tyler, along with his parents, John R. and Katie Tyler, would like to announce the arrival of his new baby sister, Murphy Kate Tyler. Murphy Kate was born November 27, 2017. She weighed in at 7 lbs. 7 ozs. and was 21 inches long. Murphy Kate is the granddaughter of John C. Tyler, Jeff and Karen Nelson, and Mike and Vicki Murphy.

She is the great-granddaughter of Mary and the late John Henry Meyers, Burley and the late Mary Tyler, Gary and Bobbie Lane, Frienda Murphy, and George Ann Little. Murphy Kate is the great-great-granddaughter of Jo Evelyn McClanahan and Berniece Lane.

