Munn – Baltz

Robin Diana Munn of Walnut Ridge announces her upcoming wedding to Douglas Alan Baltz of Jonesboro. Robin is the daughter of the late William “Pete” Ward and the late Marie Elizabeth Ward of Walnut Ridge. Doug is the son of Frances Baltz and the late Tom Baltz of Pocahontas.

The bride-elect graduated from Hoxie High School and obtained her master’s from Arkansas State University. Robin is retired from the United States Army and the Walnut Ridge Schools. She is currently employed as a Speech Pathologist with Integrated Therapy Services.

