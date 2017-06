The children of Paul and Nancy Dismang will honor their parents with a celebration on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 1, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m., at Skaggs Church of Christ, 501 Prince Street, Pocahontas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/