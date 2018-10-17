Mosquito Run raises funds

The Mosquito Run (formerly Onnie Hawkins 5K) was held September 22 at Black River Technical College. The event was hosted by Relay for Life teams Pocahontas Medical Clinic and Radiance Tanning and Salon. Sponsors for the event included Integrity First Bank, Black River Technical College, Siff’s Custom Tile & Flooring, Black River Health Club, PEAK Physical Therapy, and St. Bernards Healthcare.The Mosquito Run raised $4,926.25 for the American Cancer Society. Pictured are Cindy Markum from Pocahontas Medical Clinic, Destiny Anderson - Relay for Life Co-Chair, and Lauren Bassie with the American Cancer Society.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/