Money - Graddy

Carla Jean Marie Money and Benjamin Randolph Asher Graddy will exchange wedding vows at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the James Ranch Event Center, 1258 Old Ferry Lane, Pocahontas. She is the daughter of Edward and Goldie Money of Pocahontas. He is the son of Ronnie and Rena Graddy of Maynard. All family and friends are invited to the wedding and the reception.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/