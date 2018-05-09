Mid-South celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 1:56pm News Staff
Mid-South Health Systems is observing Mental Health Awareness Week with a Proclamation from Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story.
WHEREAS addressing the complex mental health needs of all people today is fundamental to the future of Pocahontas
WHEREAS the need for comprehensive, coordinated mental health services for all people places upon our community a critical responsibility
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/