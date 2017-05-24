Melick - Shults

Steve and Carrie Melick of Ashdown, Ark., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Eden Melick, to Daniel Shults, son of Steve and Dawn Shults of Pocahontas.

Eden is 2012 graduate of Trinity Christian School in Texarkana and 2016 graduate of Baptist Health College in Little Rock. She plans to continue her education by pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

She is employed with Dermatology Group of Arkansas in Little Rock.

