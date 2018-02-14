McConnell – Meier

Cindy McConnell of Ft. Smith and Russell McConnell of Bella Vista would like to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Rachel Christine to Blake Andrew Meier. Blake is the son of David and Judith Meier. He is the grandson of Faye Baltz and the late Finian Baltz and Ann Meier, all of Pocahontas. Rachel is currently enrolled at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy. She will graduate May 2018. Blake is a 2016 graduate of the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He is in the MBA program at the University of Arkansas and is employed by ArcBest Corporation of Ft. Smith as a supply chain analyst.

