Mayor issues proclamation for mental health awareness week Mid-South to host walk-a-thon on Friday

POCAHONTAS- On Monday, May 15, Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story officially proclaimed the week of May 14 to May 20 as Pocahontas National Mental Health Awareness Week.

According to the proclamation, the special week has been set aside to address the complex mental health needs, of which are fundamental to the future of Pocahontas and its citizens. Mid-South Health Systems helped lead the effort in establishing the special week and in the need of a comprehensive, coordinated time of awareness to be set aside each year.

