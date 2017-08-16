Maynard girl wins international title

Ragan Brosig of Maynard competed this summer as World’s Junior Miss Arkansas Tourism at the International Event hosted in Clarksville, Tenn. With a large number of beautiful contestants Ragan was crowned the new 2018 International World’s Junior Miss Tourism.

As World’s Junior Miss Arkansas Tourism 2017 Ragan was involved in many activities within her community. She promoted her beautiful state and all the amazing activities it has to offer. With the love and support of her family she was able to travel to Tennessee and compete at the International level within the World’s Tourism pageant system.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/