Lynch - Kovak

Amanda Lynn Lynch, Daughter of Steven and Linda Lynch of Belle Haven, Va., and Matthew Raymond Kovak, son of Joe and Maria Kovak of Maynard, were married on May 22, 2017. The ceremony was held on Indian Pass beach in Port St. Joe, Fla., with Timothy Lynch officiating at the ceremony. Given in marriage by her father, Amanda was attended by Heather Ross as Maid of Honor with Kate Ross as the Flower Girl of Tyler, Texas. The best man was Dustin Ross of Tyler, Texas and the best dog was Charleigh of Little Rock. Amanda graduated from Old Dominion University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology; and graduated from The University of West Virginia and holds a Master’s in Forestry. She is currently employed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Matthew graduated from Lyon College with a Bachelor’s in Biology and graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a Master’s in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He is employed by the University of Arkansas School of Medical Sciences. After their honeymoon in Port St. Joe, Fla., the couple will reside in Little Rock

