Luter 90th birthday

Billy Franklin Luter, the son of the late Elmer and Margaret (King) Luter, was surprised by a 90th birthday party at El Acapulco Restaurant in Corning on April 21, 2018. Family and friends attended who had not seen each other for some time. Everyone enjoyed the gathering. Those attending were: David and Janet Luter, Craig and Chunyan

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/