Leadership Class II tours local facilities

On October 12 Leadership Randolph County Class II met to learn and discuss matters of economic development. They were able to tour local facilities including ESNA, Paslode and the American Made General Store.

In addition to touring local facilities, the class participants heard from Scott Trammel, Intermodal Board Member, Chad Overman, local business owner, James Morgan, Department of Workforce Services, and Sara Dollins from Clay County Electric.

