Lake Charles State Park Fourth of July Weekend

The Fourth of July weekend will be packed with activities and fun for the whole family at Lake Charles State Park. June 30 through July 2. There will be programs, boat tours, and other opportunities for the whole family. And of course the swim beach will be open.

Whether camping with us or just dropping by, join Lake Charles for the Fourth of July weekend. Call the park for more information on programming during the weekend.

