Ladies over 80 annual Christmas party in Reyno

Many stories and memories were told; several of the ladies had come and brought their mothers when the party started in 1965 by Bertha Flippin. It is amazing to have an event to continue that many years, and to pass it down to the next generation. Refreshments were served and gifts given to each guest. Pictures were taken by the hostesses; Billie Cole, Scott Lamb, Betty Steimel, Wendy Cole and Katie Cole. This is truly a wonderful tradition.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/