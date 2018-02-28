This week’s guest speaker at the Pocahontas Kiwanis Club was Johnie Dean with BRAD Weatherization.

He spoke on what the program offers in improving the energy efficiency of homes they service in a 14 county area across north Arkansas. Picured is the Executive Director of BRAD Jim Jansen, left, and Johnie Dean, Weatherization Director for BRAD.

