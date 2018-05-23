Jarrett - Archer Nuptials

Payton Mckale Jarrett of Maynard and Stanley Charles Archer of Imboden were united in marriage at 4 p.m., May 19, 2018, at The Silos in Bono, Ark., with the Rev. Doyle Pete Avery officiating. The bride is the daughter of Dickie and Jenny Jarrett. She is the granddaughter of the late Bennie and Jennie Jarrett of Maynard, Ark. The groom is the son of Randall and Misty Archer. He is the grandson of Doris and Jim Archer and Elizabeth Cook.

The bride is a 2017 graduate of Arkansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She is continuing her education towards a master’s degree in animal science.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/