IFB donates $1,000 to Mosquito Run

Employees from Pocahontas Medical Clinic accepted a $1,000 donation from Integrity First Bank to co-host the 12th annual Mosquito Run/Walk 5K race. In 2007, Pocahontas Medical Clinic & Integrity First Bank co-hosted the 1st Annual Onnie Hawkins 5K and have been honored to continue co-hosting the race each year.

The race was named for Pocahontas Medical Clinic employee Onnie Hawkins, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007. The 5K Race is held in her honor each year in September, National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Now called the Mosquito Run 5K, the race has a new and exciting format this year with a night run/ walk on September 22.

