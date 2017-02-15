Hunger Awareness Dinner is Feb. 21 at WBC

Williams Baptist College will host its annual Hunger Awareness Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in support of Heifer International. The dinner’s purpose is to increase awareness about global hunger, poverty and food supply. The student-organized event is led by WBC’s chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, which is a society of business students.

