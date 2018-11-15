Humphries-Stone

Greg and Darlene Humphries of Springdale announce the marriage of their daughter, Claire Marie Humphries to Sean Caleb Stone, son of Victor and Rhonda Stone of Pocahontas. Marie Langston of Lubbock, Texas, is the grandmother of the bride. Grandparents of the groom are Eldridge and Cletis Neece and Gayle Stone, all of Pocahontas.

Claire and Sean were united in marriage on September 15, 2018, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception at The Garden Room in Fayetteville. The bride wore a vintage lace gown and carried a bouquet of white roses with eucalyptus leaves. Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by Beth Reynebeau of Springdale as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Brittany Stone, sister-in-law of the groom, and Lindsay Johnson, both of Fayetteville; Kayla Kelley of Rogers; Shea Mills of Pontotoc, MS; and Anna Fairris of El Dorado. Andrew Stone of Fayetteville, brother of the groom, served as the Best Man. Groomsmen were Deryk Hibbard and Kyle Sutton, both of Jonesboro; Steven Keller and Tyler Rickey, both of Fayetteville, and Jason Young of St. Charles, MO. Xander Stone, nephew of the groom, served as the Ringbearer. Ushers were Corey Holt of Fort Smith and Hebron Chester of Nashville, TN.

After honeymooning in Aruba, the couple resides in Fayetteville where they are both physical therapists. The bride earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Central Arkansas and is employed by Mercy Therapy Services in Bella Vista. The groom is a DPT graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest and is employed by UAMS Northwest Outpatient Therapy Clinic.

